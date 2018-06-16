Community Soundings: Lunchtime jazz at the Senior Center; People’s Choice vote added to Darien’s Got Talent

Photo: /

Lunchtime jazz at the Senior Center

The Middlesex Middle School Jazz Band, led by director Jim Carter, treated the Darien Senior Center to a lunchtime concert on May 31.

The band kicked off with a Bud Green classic, “Sentimental Journey,” featuring Cosmo Amatruda on trumpet before moving on to other pieces such as “Mas Que Nada,” by Jorge Ben, featuring Jake Dansker on alto sax.

They rounded off the morning with the rousing Stevie Wonder number, “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing,” with Jack McDermott on trumpet and Austin Ennor on tenor sax. The Darien students joined their senior center audience after the concert for lunch. Jazz fans showed appreciation for the young performers.

Boyle elected

to World Affairs Forum board

Perry Boyle, of Darien, was elected to the board of directors of the World Affairs Forum at its annual meeting June 6 at the Stamford Yacht Club.

Boyle is a managing director at Point72 Asset Management, where he heads equities and investor relations. He joined S.A.C. Capital Advisors in 2004 as the firm’s first director of equity research.

Perry left Point72 for Stamford Harbor Capital in June 2016, but returned to Point72 in January. He received a degree in economics from Stanford University, and holds a master’s degree from Dartmouth College. He is the founding donor of the Tuck Capital Management Program and has lectured on investing at various universities.

Perry is a member of the advisory board of the Center for a New American Security, the board of the US Friends of the International Institute for Strategic Studies and a board member of the BOMA Project in East Africa. He helps lead the annual Ride For Our Vets, a major source of funding for the Connecticut Veterans Legal Center.

People’s Choice added to Darien’s Got Talent

The Darien Arts Center has added a new way to be a winner in its talent show, Darien’s Got Talent. In addition to competing on stage for cash prizes, contestants can compete to help raise money for the DAC.

The public is encouraged to vote online at darienarts.org, as many times as they wish, for their favorite contestants in order to elect the winner of the Darien’s Got Talent 2018 People’s Choice Award. The contestant with the most votes will be awarded the trophy at the conclusion of the competition, which takes place at 7 p.m. on June 23 at Darien High School, 80 High School Lane.

Voting for the recipient of the People’s Choice Award is open to all and will remain open until June 22 at darienarts.org. Cost per vote is $1, with a five-vote minimum. Voting proceeds will support ongoing programs at the DAC. All finalists in the competition are eligible for the People’s Choice Award.

Finalists for Darien’s Got Talent and contenders for the 2018 People’s Choice Award are: Benedetta Cordaro; Marianna DiMeo; Tom Giles; Grace Herbert; Ryan Pappolla; Christian Rottner; Erick Sanchez; Isabelle Seeman, William Shubeck; and Riley Wells, Caroline Donnelly and Noa Durocher-Pyun; Intempo Ensemble; Shannon Flaherty; Sophie Gilbert, Elle Mitrano and Isabelle Hole; Anton and Joseph Klettner; Samantha Lundstrom; Milana Melnick; Mia Petruzzo; Mia and Kai Sparks; Natalie Treacy and Cary Wang.

Tickets for Darien’s Got Talent are $35 at darienarts.org. VIP tickets are $125 and include center section seating and entry to the post-show party. For information, call 203-655-8683.

Dean’s list recipients

Clara Coombs, of Darien, has been named to the Union University dean’s list for the spring semester.

Darien residents Ewan Ezra Johnson, Laura Beckley McGee and Sean Patrick McKay were named to the spring dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island.

Sean Doran, of Darien, was named to the spring dean’s list at Dean College in Massachusetts.

Megan Baird and Charles Dean, both of Darien, were named to the James Madison University president’s list for the spring semester.

Darien resident Alaine Connolly was named to the Susquehanna University dean’s list for the spring semester.

Peter J. Case, son of Elizabeth Speer and Michael Case of Darien, has been named to the dean’s list at Hamilton College for the spring semester. He is a graduate of Darien High School.

Among the graduates

Julia Black, Charles Mercein and Ivy Poon, all of Darien, graduated from Wesleyan University on May 26.

Darien residents James Reilly, Jessica Selensky, Thomas Perkins, Matthew Vossler, Colleen Keating, Taylor McDonald, Alana McKay and Timothy Scolaro graduated from the University of New Hampshire in May.

Jacqueline C. Brokaw, Kelley A. Fitzpatrick, Sasha V. Fritts, Bradley L. McCarthy and K. Alden Southworth V, all of Darien, graduated from Colby College on May 27.

Darien residents Sam Schrenker, Andrew Farley, Claire Culliton, Jackie Nicoletti, Jay Harrison, Sarah Cattano, Jackie Haranzo, Barbara Bell, Mollie Riegel, Schuyler Platt and Nicholas Lombardo graduated from Bucknell University on May 20.

Emma Byrne, Jacquelyn Dowling, Colleen Heaney, Maria Johnson and Molly Klein, all of Darien, graduated from Colgate University on May 20.

Robert Anderson Dannenbaum, of Darien, graduated from the University of the South in Tennessee on May 13.

Kelsey Isobel Bumgardner and Kyle Julian Wolfe, both of Darien, graduated from Bowdoin College on May 26.