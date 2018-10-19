Community Soundings: P2P to celebrate 50 years; Community Fund meeting focuses on mental health
Community Fund meeting focuses on mental health
On Sept. 26, the Community Fund of Darien’s Human Services Planning Council held the first meeting of the year to discuss co-occurring disorders and addiction. The discussion focused on giving participants an understanding of the relationship between mental health and substance abuse, the prevalence of co-occurring disorders, and the treatment and recovery options available in the community.
Panelists who participated in the meeting included Dr. John Douglas, of Silver Hill Hospital; Linda Autore, of Laurel House; Cary Ostrow, of Liberation Programs; Melodie Keen, of CT Renaissance; Trey Laird, of the Lighthouse, and Ingrid Gillespie, of Communities 4 Action.
The planning council is comprised of representatives from the public schools, government, clergy and local nonprofits. The monthly meetings feature guest speakers and panelists who educate the members on relevant topics of interest, answer questions and stimulate discussion. The meetings take place monthly at the Mather Center, 2 Renshaw Road. The planning council’s October meeting will focus on the results of the Youth Asset Survey and what can be done as a community to support youth.
For information, visit communityfunddarien.org.
Fireside fundraiser set
for Saturday
The Darien Nature Center’s annual fundraiser, Fireside, will take place Saturday from 7 to 11 p.m. The event will feature a bonfire, food by Amanda Smith Catering, live music by the Uninvited, signature cocktails from Barr Hill liquors and RIPE Bar Juice, a silent auction, and lots of adult fun all around.
Baywater Properties and Callari Auto Group are lead sponsors of the evening. The planning committee is led by Darien residents and Nature Center board members Cindy Handy and Jayne Jepsen. Other local businesses supporting the Nature Center event with financial sponsorship include: Darien Bank and Trust, Dental Arts of Darien, Sail to Sable, Swimm Pools, Cove Tent Co., Bartlett Tree Experts, Cummings & Lockwood Attorneys, Matthew Dougherty Architect LLC, the Livengood family, Pediatric Dentistry LCC, the Meyer Family, and Chris and Rachel Taylor.
In addition, more than 50 local businesses or individuals are providing in-kind support in helping the Nature Center reach its event fundraising goal of $75,000.
Fireside tickets are $125 and can be purchased at dariennaturecenter.org/events, or call 203-655-7459.
Smith display concludes art lecture series