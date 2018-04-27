Community Soundings: Raffle for Darien Nature Center, Darien resident selected for History Honorary Society

Raffle for Darien Nature Center

The Darien Nature Center is selling raffle tickets for its annual “Down on the Farm” celebration. Winners can choose from three prizes: A weekend getaway, a custom lemonade stand or a personalized carving board.

The carving board is being donated by Darien-based Soundview Millworks. At a retail value of $135, it will be made of mahogany and maple woods, and the winner will design the look with custom engraving and handles. The lemonade stand has a retail value of $500 and was built by master craftsman Roger Weimer, who also donated this same prize during the Nature Center’s “Fireside” event in October. The grand prize is a stay at the Orchard House Inn and Cafe in Freeport, Maine, worth $700. This can be a two-night stay for a family of four, or a couple’s getaway weekend.

Raffle tickets can be purchased through May 26 at the Darien Nature Center, 120 Brookside Road. Tickets are $10 each and all proceeds support the Nature Center’s preschool and enrichment programs. The drawing will take place at 1 p.m. at the event. Winners need not be present. For information and questions, contact Administrative Affairs Manager Leah Salomoni at 203-655-7459.

Darien resident selected for History Honorary Society

John M. Christensen, of Darien, has been selected for membership in the St. Lawrence University chapter of Phi Alpha Theta, the national history honorary society.

Christensen is a member of the class of 2018 and is majoring in environmental studies and English. Christensen attended Darien High School.

In order to be eligible for membership in the Pi Eta Chapter of Phi Alpha Theta, a student must have taken at least four courses in history and obtained a grade-point average of 3.1.

The student also must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0. It is not necessary to be a history major or minor to join Phi Alpha Theta.

Darien Y to offer Black Friday discounts in May

The Darien YMCA is offering discounts on their personal training, private Pilates reformer and apparatus training, and therapeutic massage packages from May 4 through May 6. Nonmembers will receive 10 percent discounts off packages of 10-20 private or semi-private (two-person) personal training sessions, while members receive 15 percent off these packages. Discounts on private Pilates reformer and apparatus training and massage packages will also be 10 percent for nonmembers and 15 percent for members.

For more information, visit the Darien Y’s website at www.darien-ymca.org or call the Wellness Desk at the Y at 203-655-8228 ext. 1322.

Halstead welcomes

5 agents

Darien office

Executive Director of Sales Robyn Kammerer announced the addition of five sales professionals to the Halstead Porperty office in Darien. Joining Halstead are Liz Bacon, Liz Parks, Jessica Bauers, Kate Brame and Anika Charron.

Bacon is an agent with vast experience, having been highly engaged in the business of buying and selling residential real estate in lower Fairfield County since 2002. She currently serves on the Darien Town Building Committee. She can be reached at lbacon@halstead.com.

Born and raised in Darien, Parks is a fourth-generation member of the Darien community. She graduated cum laude from Boston College in 2000 before building a successful career in public relations in New York, where she focused on consumer and health brands. Parks can be reached at lparks@halstead.com.

Bauers comes to Halstead after a career in the fashion industry, most recently in merchandising with J.Crew. She resides in Darien with her husband and two young daughters in a house they restored from the ground up. She is a graduate of the University of Vermont, and she moved to Darien after living and working in New York City for eight years. Bauers can be reached at jessicabauers@halstead.com

A graduate of Hobart and William Smith Colleges, Brame spent 12 years working in advertising sales in New York City, at companies that included Conde Nast, Readers Digest, eHarmony and The Knot. She currently lives in Rowayton with her family. She can be reached at kbrame@halstead.com.

Charron joins Halstead after running her own business, working directly with Realtors in town consulting on photography, marketing and social media. Charron was born and raised in Germany. Her career has taken her to Boston, New York City, Annapolis, Maryland, Amsterdam and finally now settled in Darien with her family. Charron has been a president of the local charity, OPUS for Person-to-Person. She can be reached at acharron@halsteaad.com.

For information, contact Kammerer at rkammerer@halstead.com or 203-656-6539, or Brian Cleary at briancleary@halstead.com or 203-216-4551.

Eighth-grader places 1st in state National Geographic Bee

Middlesex Middle School eighth-grader James Leone out-answered the top 100 students in Connecticut to take first place at the National Geographic Connecticut State Bee on April 6 at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain.

Leone is one of 54 state and territory champions who will compete in the national championship in Washington, D.C., May 20-23.

The National Geographic Bee is an annual competition organized by the National Geographic Society, designed to inspire and reward students’ curiosity about the world. Students in grades four through eight from 10,000 schools across the U.S. competed to reach their state championships.

The national bee champion will receive a $50,000 college scholarship, a lifetime membership in the National Geographic Society (including a lifetime subscription to National Geographic magazine), and an all-expenses-paid Lindblad expedition to the Galapagos Islands aboard the National Geographic Endeavour II. Travel for the trip is provided by Lindblad Expeditions and National Geographic. Second- and third-place winners in the national competition will receive $25,000 and $10,000 college scholarships, respectively.