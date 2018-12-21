Community Soundings: Resident to star in ‘Beauty and the Beast’ play; Chamber awards funds to 3 nonprofits

Resident to star in ‘Beauty and the Beast’ play

Darien resident Robert Peterpaul is busy preparing to play the role of Lefou in the White Plains Performing Arts Center’s production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, running through Jan. 13, according to a news release.

Peterpaul is no stranger to the show. As a child, he was cast as Chip in the first national tour of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” but due to family obligations he was not able to take the role. Being able to revisit the show years later has been exciting.

“I’m thrilled to be in this show,” Peterpaul said. “My greatest joy is when my work connects with someone, makes them think, laugh or simply smile. Playing LeFou has been a dream because he exists in the story to provide lighter and comical moments, and, of course, the Disney magic is irresistible.”

“Beauty and the Beast” tells the story of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. The Beast must learn to love and earn love in return, before the last petal of an Enchanted Rose falls. Should he fail to find love, he will be doomed to remain a beast for all time.

The cast also features the talents of Shaunice Alexander, Ezekial Andrew, Elizabeth Brady, Robbie Crandall, Tom DeMichele, Brendan Doyle, Katie Jo Flanagan, Michael Hardenberg, Apryl Higgins, Katelyn Lauria, Erica Lustig, Dick Nagle, Paulette Oliva, Patrick Pevehouse, Taylor Rivera, Kristen Seggio, Tori Sicklick, Daniella Tamasi, Raleigh Tyler, Julius Williams, and Adam Winer.

“Beauty and the Beast” is directed by Frank Portanova with musical direction by Stephen Ferri and choreography by Lexie Fennell Frare.

For tickets, visit the theatre box office Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., purchase the tickets online at wppac.com or call 914-328-1600.

Chamber awards funds to 3 nonprofits

The Darien Chamber of Commerce Event Committee recently distributed the proceeds from its 14th annual Wine and Food Tasting & Charity Benefit, which took place at BMW of Darien on Oct. 18.

The proceeds were shared with the Darien Chamber Charitable Foundation, Depot Youth Center and Star, Inc., according to a news release.

BMW of Darien hosts the annual event, and culinary delights were donated by Darien Butcher Shop, Darien Cheese and Fine Foods, Fjord Fish Market, The Goose American Bistro, Louie’s Italian Restaurant, Michael Joseph’s Fine Foods, Palmer’s Darien and SoNo Baking Company. A silent auction with donations from Chamber members and friends provided shopping for all the bidders.

The Depot Teen Center is a nonprofit organization providing youth with a drug- and alcohol-free environment. Star, Inc. benefits people of all ages with intellectual challenges. The Darien Chamber Charitable Foundation supports four community-based college scholarships and the Holiday Lighting on the Post Road in Darien.

Bridge 3 classes at the DCA

The Darien Community Association is offering Bridge 3 classes starting in January. Bridge 3 will pick up where Bridge 2 left off starting with a review of basics. Also covered will be basic defense and play of the hand.

Each class begins with an oral lesson followed by play of the hand. Students should plan on bringing a three-ring binder to the first class, as all classes are taught via handouts. Joan Bergen will be the instructor.

Bergen is a longtime local resident and Bridge Life Master who, after studying bridge intently for eight years, is driven to teach others. Students will benefit from her enthusiasm and love for the game that she describes as both a great way to meet people, and a wonderful activity to keep the mind sharp.

Bridge 3 will be held on six Tuesday mornings from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 8, 15 and 22, and Feb. 5, 12 and 19.

Course fees are $210, or $180 for DCA members. Prepayment required by noon on Jan. 4. Minimum and maximum enrollment applies. Registration is available online at dariendca.org or by contacting the DCA directly at info@dariendca.org or 203-655-9050 ext. 10. Classes take place at the DCA at 274 Middlesex Road in Darien.