Community Soundings: Rock the Yacht fundraiser announced; Duo Piano Group's fall concert approaches

The Darien Foundation's Rock the Yacht Benefit Committee recently gathered to kick off planning for the event, which is scheduled for April 27.

STEM Venture Crew #353 founder Pat Gentile and two high school students lead a crew of campers. The STEM Venture Crew in Darien offers opportunities for high school students who have a passion for STEM-related subjects and careers to develop experiments, activities and curriculum; learn to run their organization as a business research team; and become qualified to teach STEM programs to elementary-school-age children in local after-school and summer programs. For information, contact Patrick Gentile at patjgentile@gmail.com.

Duo Piano Group's fall concert approaches

Duo Piano Group’s fall concert approaches

On Nov. 18 at 4 p.m., the Darien Community Association’s Duo Piano Group will perform their fall concert.

The Duo Piano Group will again entertain the crowd at their next concert, “Celebrating 70 Happy Years!,” with family fun for all. Refreshments and cupcakes will be provided. The Duo Piano Group is a group of accomplished amateur pianists who play together for fun and to continue their musical education. They perform twice-yearly concerts to help support the mission of the DCA.

Performers include Yoko Araki, Kathy Edwards, Fiona Hallinan, Michael Karpilow, Lisa Nakamura, Eri Nonami and Yuki Yamaguchi; and guest violinist Darwin Shen. The music director is Sandra Shaw Murphy. Tickets are $15, or $10 for DCA members.

Reservations are requested and may be made online through dariendca.org, or by contacting the DCA at info@dariendca.org or 203-655-9050 ext. 10. This musical event will take place at the DCA, 274 Middlesex Road in Darien. The Duo Piano Group welcomes performers of varying levels of piano proficiency, and invites those interested in joining to contact Kathy Edwards at 203-972-3292.

Rock the Yacht fundraiser announced

The Darien Foundation has announced that its’ annual fundraiser, Rock the Yacht, will take place April 27 at 6;30 p.m. at the Tokeneke Club. Similar to last year’s event, which drew nearly 400 guests, the evening will feature music inspired by yacht rock.

“The 2018 benefit was such a great success that we are going to Rock the Yacht again in 2019 — it’s going to be amazing,” said event chair Byrne Pozzi.

The benefit will feature beachside cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, a buffet dinner with gourmet food stations, and sweeping views across the sound. The highlight will be a performance by Yacht Rock Revue — the band that has defined and popularized the yacht rock genre. Their vast playlist includes nostalgic covers by musical greats Steely Dan, Hall & Oates and Fleetwood Mac, as well as epic songs like “Africa,” “Brandy,” “I Keep Forgettin,’” “Who Can It Be Now” and “Escape” (The Pina Colada Song).

Tickets will be $200 per person ($100 is tax-deductible) and all proceeds will be directed to supporting grants awarded by The Darien Foundation.

Information is available at www.darienfoundation.org.

Local artists featured in

Firing Circuits Studios exhibit

Wilton Library’s white walls will be ablaze with color when Firing Circuits Studios of Norwalk exhibits at the library this November and December. The opening reception for the exhibition, “Artists of Firing Circuits Studios,” is Nov. 16 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Eighteen artists from the studios will be featuring more than 80 of their works. Darien artists participating in the exhibition include Pam Lindberg, Mary Manning and Karen Vogel. The reception is free and open to the public.

The group of artists known as Firing Circuits Studios was born out of an abandoned factory building in Norwalk about 12 years ago. The building was originally built in the early 1900s and housed the Connecticut Lace Works. The studio artists work in an array of mediums, including oils, watercolors, mixed media and sculpture, which are on exhibit at Wilton Library through Dec. 26. The majority of the works are available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the library.

Wilton Library is located at 137 Old Ridgefield Road in the heart of Wilton Center. Library hours are Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays, 1 to 5 p.m. The library will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. For information and directions, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org or call 203-762-6334.

Arts center

to host Holiday Gift Show

Artisans are invited to sell their crafts at the Holiday Gift Show at the Rowayton Arts Center, 145 Rowayton Ave., in Norwalk. Submission dates for artisans are Nov. 16 from noon to 5 p.m., and Nov. 17-18 from 11 to 2 p.m.

Opening day for the gift show is Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Special opening weekend hours are Saturday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. After opening weekend, hours will be Tuesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

This Holiday Gift Show is a Rowayton tradition. The art gallery will be transformed into a winter wonderland, filled with the work of the region’s artisans. It is known for one-of-a-kind, creative items, selected by the Holiday Gift Show Committee. Artisans will receive 70 percent of each sale. Proceeds from the Holiday Gift Show are used to support the arts center and its educational outreach. For entry procedures and gift show guidelines, visit www.rowaytonarts.org. For further questions, call the RAC at 203-866-2744 or email gallery@rowaytonarts.org.

