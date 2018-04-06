Community Soundings: Spring for Abilis Gala, Local eateries to host food drive, On the dean’s list





Three Darien students scored in the top 100 in Connecticut for the National Geographic Bee this year. Ox Ridge fourth-grader Frank Hu, Hindley fourth-grader Roman Gagliardi, and MMS eighth-grader James Leone all qualified for the State Bee, which takes place on Friday at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain. The National Geographic Bee is an annual competition organized by the National Geographic Society, designed to inspire and reward students' curiosity about the world. Pictured front, from left are Hu and Gagliardi and, back, Barbara Ivey, National Geographic Bee's Darien district coordinator and coach and Leone.

Volunteers from the First Congregational Church in Darien including Mark Thorne distribute bags of food for Easter at The Open Door Shelter Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Norwalk, Conn. The Shelter distributed food for Easter as Spring is still a time of need for food pantries, but the Easter holiday is less on peoples radar as a day of giving than winter holidays such as Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Abilis, a nonprofit organization that provides services and supports for individuals with special needs and their families, will hold its Spring for Abilis gala event on Saturday, April 28, at 7 p.m., at the Wee Burn Country Club in Darien. The evening will include cocktails, dinner, and dancing, as well as silent and live auctions. Live auction items include a one-week stay in a 3-bedroom villa at Casa de Campo Resort and Villas in the Dominican Republic, a catered dinner for 12 by Watson’s in Greenwich, and a unique, VIP-access tour of The Juilliard School by its president. Tickets are $350 and all proceeds support Abilis and its services. Registration is available at 501auctions.com/spring4abilis.

The gala co-chairwomen are Fran Cohen of Weston, Daniella Mini of Greenwich, Adriana Ospina of Stamford, and Martha Perry of New Canaan. All four have very strong connections to Abilis, as they are mothers of young adults who participate in Abilis Life Skills Programs in Greenwich and Stamford — Ali, Diego, Alejandra, and Ross, respectively. The Life Skill programs are designed to help young adults who become more independent, find meaningful jobs, and participate more fully in the communities in which they live.

The funds raised at the Spring for Abilis gala will help Abilis provide services and supports for more than 700 individuals of all ages with special needs and their families in lower Fairfield County. For tickets, sponsorships, journal ads, auction donations, and more event information, visit 501auctions.com/spring4abilis.

Ending April 6 Ada’s Kitchen + Coffee (Greenwich) and its new sister store, Roost (Darien), will be hosting a food drive in support of the Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County. Non-perishable food donations can be brought to both locations throughout the week.

In addition to the food drive on Saturday, April 7, the stores will donate 10 percent of daily sales to the food bank.

For owners, Mike and Krista Pietrafeso, feeding local families is a mission they hold near and dear to their hearts. They are excited to see the local communities come together to make a difference and to feed local families in need.

To learn more about the Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County, visit foodbanklfc.org. Stop by Ada’s Kitchen + Coffee and Roost and follow their social media channels for updates. (@roostdarien and @adaskitchenandcoffee)

The following is a list of the most-needed food items: Canned chicken, canned tuna, breakfast cereals, pasta, pork and beans, canned fruits, juices (bottles and boxes), powdered milk, Parmalat milk, peanut butter, grape jelly, Progresso soups, macaroni and cheese, jarred spaghetti sauce, canned pasta (such as beef ravioli, Spaghettios, etc.), applesauce, ground coffee, dried beans, canned black beans, instant oatmeal, rice (white or brown), one-pound bags.

Patricia Collins is enrolled in the university’s Olin Business School. To qualify for the dean’s list in the Olin Business School, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.

Malcolm Hamilton-Hall III is enrolled in the university’s College of Arts & Sciences.

Jonathan Richter is enrolled in the university’s School of Engineering and Applied Science.

Jordan Smith is enrolled in the university’s Olin Business School.