Community Soundings: Students named to dean’s list, Eversource invests $80M in tree trimming

Students named to dean’s list

Darien residents Kyle Cornell and William Hamernick were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester at Bryant University in Smithfield, R.I.

Darien residents Kyle Cornell and William Hamernick were named to the dean's list for the fall 2017 semester at Bryant University in Smithfield, R.I.

Eversource invests $80M in tree trimming

Eversource Energy is investing $80 million this year in tree trimming and hazardous tree removal to enhance reliability for customers throughout Connecticut.

“The drought plaguing the region over the last several years may have ended, but the effects are long-lasting and took a toll on trees around the state,” said Eversource Vegetation Management Manager Sean Redding. “Consecutive infestations by the gypsy moth and now by the emerald ash borer are adding to the problem. That’s why identifying and removing hazardous trees is vital. We’re always working to serve our customers better, and our comprehensive tree trimming program is part of an overall strategy to ensure year-round reliability.”

This year, Eversource will trim trees along more than 4,000 miles of overhead lines around the state. Among the 121 communities where tree trimming will be performed this year, some of the most extensive work will be done in Woodstock along 153 miles of electric lines. Trees will also be trimmed along 114 miles in Haddam, 110 miles in Danbury and 100 miles in Greenwich. In addition, pruning will be completed in Cheshire, Killingly, Sharon and Stamford. Eversource notifies customers in advance if trimming is necessary on their property.

In addition to all the work Eversource crews do to minimize the effects of trees on electric service reliability, the company reminds customers that homeowners are responsible for tree maintenance on their own property. This includes keeping branches away from the lower-voltage service wires connecting their homes and businesses to the main utility lines on the street. Eversource strongly recommends contacting a professional tree service to perform this work. For details on the company’s comprehensive vegetation management program, visit

Eversource.com.

Shoe company unveils kids’ line

Talaria Flats, an award-winning line of foldable ballet flat shoes for women, designed by a Darien mom, has unveiled its new children’s collection: Talaria Littles.

The ballet flats feature a thick, anti-skid rubber sole for comfort. The design is soft, lightweight and flexible, conforming to each foot’s specific shape and allowing for easy movement. The shoes can be stored easily in a purse, desk suitcase or diaper bag. Talaria Littles ballet flats are available from sizes 12 months to teen and come in two styles: traditional, or with a velcro strap, which are specifically designed for young toddlers by adding extra support and helping to keep the shoe in place.

To celebrate the launch and, in an effort to help support the local community, the Darien-based company is partnering with The Boys and Girls Club of Stamford. Through May 31, 10 percent of all purchases made at www.talariaflats.com will be donated to support the programs and initiatives of The Boys & Girls Club. To shop the collection, visit www.talariaflats.com.

LWV annual town officials event

Darien residents can meet with municipal officials about major issues facing the town during a League of Women Voters event on May 9 at 7 p.m. at the Board of Education meeting room, 35 Leroy Ave.

Conversation topics may include the impact of the state budget the town budget, the three redevelopment projects approved for Darien, as well as the proposals for the Ox Ridge Elementary School and the land purchased from the Ox Ridge Hunt Club. There will be prepared remarks by each of the speakers addressing the priorities/issues facing their boards, followed by an open question-and-answer period.