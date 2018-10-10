Company pays toll relief for those stuck in big traffic jam

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A construction company is reimbursing tolls for drivers after one of its trucks caused a 17-hour traffic jam in Virginia.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday that more than 3,000 drivers have gotten $44,000 so far. Those drivers paid to cross the 17-mile Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel that connects Virginia Beach with the Eastern Shore.

The toll-relief fund is being paid for by Chesapeake Tunnel Joint Venture, which is constructing a new parallel tunnel.

Last week, one of its trucks was carrying an 11-ton piece of equipment when it struck the current tunnel's ceiling.

A one-way trip across the bridge-tunnel can cost $13 for passenger cars if they're not frequent users.

Joint Venture's project executive, John Hellman, said that toll relief was "the right thing to do."

