Company working to retrieve $500K hemp seized by police

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (AP) — The president of a medical-grade hemp company in Colorado is working with authorities in Oklahoma to get back a shipment of about 18,000 pounds (more than 8,000 kilograms) of hemp that was seized by police.

The Daily Camera reports that Panacea Life Sciences President Jamie Baumgartner says the shipment is worth $500,000 and is not insured.

Pawhuska Police Chief Rex Wikel says the department doesn't know if it's hemp or marijuana.

Baumgartner is trying to find out what documents he needs to get back his hemp.

Baumgartner called the seizure a test case to provide clarity about the interstate transfer of hemp.

Baumgartner's company had ordered hemp from Kentucky that was being shipped to Colorado via Oklahoma. Baumgartner says the transportation company was avoiding traveling through Kansas and Nebraska under instructions from state transportation officials.

