Computer algorithm helps reopen dozens of Chicago cold cases

In this May 13, 2019 photo, Riccardo Holyfield stands outside his home on the Southside neighborhood in Chicago. His cousin Reo Renee Holyfield's body sat in a dumpster for two weeks in a well-traveled allyway before she was discovered. The slayings like Holyfield's that began in 2001 continued for years and remain unsolved. Now a national nonprofit group and a computer algorithm are helping detectives review the cases and revealing potential connections. The renewed investigation offers hope to the victims' relatives, some of whom have waited nearly two decades for answers. less In this May 13, 2019 photo, Riccardo Holyfield stands outside his home on the Southside neighborhood in Chicago. His cousin Reo Renee Holyfield's body sat in a dumpster for two weeks in a well-traveled allyway ... more Photo: Noreen Nasir, AP Photo: Noreen Nasir, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Computer algorithm helps reopen dozens of Chicago cold cases 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

CHICAGO (AP) — A computer algorithm has helped reopen dozens of Chicago cold cases by finding similarities in the slayings of more than 50 women.

The victims were mostly black women who were strangled or suffocated since 2001. The Murder Accountability Project ran thousands of homicides through a computer. It returned a collection of strikingly similar cases.

Now detectives are reviewing old evidence and looking for new clues. The renewed investigation offers hope to the victims' relatives.

The bodies were found in some of Chicago's most derelict places: alleys, abandoned buildings, weed-choked lots and garbage containers. Authorities believed many of the dead were prostitutes or drug addicts or both. There was evidence of sexual attacks, and some of victims were naked or wearing torn clothes.