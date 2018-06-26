Computer, briefcase stolen from unlocked cars in Darien

DARIEN — Police are investigating six car break-ins reported since June 15. All of the vehicles were unlocked.

In once instance, police were responding to the area of Alpine Lane and Echo Drive on June 19 on a report that two teens were allegedly entering unlocked cars. When they got there, an Echo Drive resident said the two suspects had arrived there in a car that was still parked nearby.

The suspects — described as black, in their teens and wearing shorts — had fled toward the Middlesex Swim Club. The gray Toyota they recovered had been stolen from a Stamford resident, who had yet to discover it was gone.

Cars were entered on Morehouse Lane, Alpine Lane, Edelweiss Lane, Tulip Lane and Fitch Avenue. In most cases, there was nothing missing from the vehicles. However, a $125 briefcase, a $500 MacBook and two pairs of Bose headphones were reportedly taken a car on Tulip Lane, and registration paperwork was taken from a car on Fitch Avenue.

