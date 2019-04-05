Confusion over leadership direction at US immigration agency

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is confirming that he pulled the nomination of longtime border official Ron Vitiello to lead U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The Associated Press reported earlier that a notice was sent to members of Congress on Thursday. But the move has led to confusion, and some officials are speculating the withdrawal was done in error.

Trump is telling reporters that his administration will — in his words — "go in a tougher direction," but he's not saying what that means.

The job requires Senate confirmation. Vitiello had cleared one committee, and a second committee was consideration his nomination. Vitiello remains deputy director.

Vitiello has been a law enforcement agent for more than 30 years, starting in 1985 with the U.S. Border Patrol.