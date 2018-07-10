Congressman touts measures to tackle opioid epidemic

















Photo: Julio Cortez, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Image 1 of 5 U.S. Rep. Tom MacArthur, R-N.J., speaks during a talk about opioid addiction at the Express Scripts mail-order pharmacy, Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Florence, N.J. U.S. Rep. Tom MacArthur, R-N.J., speaks during a talk about opioid addiction at the Express Scripts mail-order pharmacy, Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Florence, N.J. Photo: Julio Cortez, AP Image 2 of 5 Suzanne Harrison, of Marlton, N.J., is embraced by U.S. Rep. Tom MacArthur, R-N.J., after she spoke about her late brother, King Shaffer, who died of a drug overdose, during a talk about opioid addiction at the Express Scripts mail-order pharmacy, Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Florence, N.J. less Suzanne Harrison, of Marlton, N.J., is embraced by U.S. Rep. Tom MacArthur, R-N.J., after she spoke about her late brother, King Shaffer, who died of a drug overdose, during a talk about opioid addiction at the ... more Photo: Julio Cortez, AP Image 3 of 5 Anne Gutos, left, whose brother, King Shaffer, died of a drug overdose, embraces Donna Power, center, whose son, Christopher Power, also was a victim of drug usage, as U.S. Rep. Tom MacArthur, R-N.J., speaks during an event talking about opioid addiction at the Express Scripts mail-order pharmacy, Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Florence, N.J. less Anne Gutos, left, whose brother, King Shaffer, died of a drug overdose, embraces Donna Power, center, whose son, Christopher Power, also was a victim of drug usage, as U.S. Rep. Tom MacArthur, R-N.J., speaks ... more Photo: Julio Cortez, AP Image 4 of 5 Donna Power, whose son, Christopher Power, was a victim of drug usage, cries as she talks with U.S. Rep. Tom MacArthur, R-N.J., during an event talking about opioid addiction at the Express Scripts mail-order pharmacy, Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Florence, N.J. less Donna Power, whose son, Christopher Power, was a victim of drug usage, cries as she talks with U.S. Rep. Tom MacArthur, R-N.J., during an event talking about opioid addiction at the Express Scripts mail-order ... more Photo: Julio Cortez, AP Image 5 of 5 U.S. Rep. Tom MacArthur, R-N.J., left, speaks with Natalia Stathi, center, and her fiance Tim Meise during an event talking about opioid addiction at the Express Scripts mail-order pharmacy, Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Florence, N.J. The couple works with drug addicts at a recovery house in Medford, N.J. less U.S. Rep. Tom MacArthur, R-N.J., left, speaks with Natalia Stathi, center, and her fiance Tim Meise during an event talking about opioid addiction at the Express Scripts mail-order pharmacy, Tuesday, July 10, ... more Photo: Julio Cortez, AP Congressman touts measures to tackle opioid epidemic 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

FLORENCE, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey congressman says tackling the opioid epidemic will require a coordinated effort from public and private sectors.

The (Cherry Hill) Courier-Post reports that Republican U.S. Rep. Tom MacArthur invited affected families to share their stories during an event at a mail-order pharmacy Tuesday.

MacArthur said the U.S. House recently approved and sent to the U.S. Senate a package of 50 bills including measures aimed at allowing Medicaid funding for treatment and clamping down on fraudulent prescriptions. Some of the measures target the powerful opioid fentanyl.

MacArthur said he expects to propose another bill that would allow the federal government to aggregate opioid prescription data across the country, making it harder for users to obtain prescriptions from multiple doctors and pharmacies across state lines.

This story has been corrected to note dateline is Florence, N.J. rather than Florence, Pa.