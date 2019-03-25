Connecticut Farm Bureau chief tapped for commissioner post

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Ned Lamont is nominating the Connecticut Farm Bureau Association's executive director to serve as Department of Agriculture commissioner.

The Democrat on Monday credited Bryan Hurlburt, a former Democratic state representative, with having "years of experience" advocating on behalf of Connecticut's farms from an economic standpoint, while understanding the "vital role" agriculture plays in improving nutritional health, particularly in lower-income communities.

Hurlburt, of Tolland, previously served as senior vice president of program operations at Wholesome Wave, a Bridgeport nonprofit that helps make fresh food more affordable for underserved consumers.

Hurlburt was appointed in 2013 to serve as the Connecticut State Executive Director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency. He also served in the Connecticut House of Representatives from 2007 to 2013.

His nomination awaits legislative approval.