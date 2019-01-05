Connecticut agency works to help furloughed federal workers

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The state Department of Labor hopes to help some of the approximately 1,500 federal employees likely affected by the federal government shutdown, and who work or live in Connecticut, to navigate the unemployment compensation process.

Commissioner Kurt Westby says the agency can assist those workers who are eligible to collect unemployment benefits.

Federal employees who are on furlough are eligible to apply online for benefits, while those required to work during the shutdown but are not getting paid are ineligible to file for unemployment.

Westby says the agency will use an employee affidavit to process claims for workers whose agencies are unable to respond to requests for required information.

Connecticut employees affected by the shutdown work for various federal agencies, ranging from Department of Homeland Security to Department of Justice.