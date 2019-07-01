Connecticut man dies when tree limb falls on his car

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Police say a Connecticut driver has been killed by a tree limb that fell on his car shortly after powerful thunderstorms moved through the state.

Fairfield police say 54-year-old David Schmerzler was pulling into the driveway of his home at about 2 p.m. Sunday when the limb fell on his car. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at about 3:15 p.m.

Police say his wife, who was in the passenger seat, sustained minor injuries. An adult daughter in the rear seat wasn't hurt.

Thunderstorms that moved through southeastern Connecticut brought down trees and power lines, knocking out power to more than 1,000 customers.

Also in Fairfield, six people were injured when the deck they were on collapsed. Their injuries don't appear to be life threatening.