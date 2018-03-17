Fines may come to illegal parkers of hybrid vehicle spots





HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers are considering whether to penalize people who illegally park at a public electric vehicle charging station.

The General Assembly's Judiciary Committee has scheduled a public hearing on Monday to hear testimony on a bill that would make it an infraction, typically punishable by a fine, for parking a vehicle that's not a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle or battery electric vehicle at a charging station.

There is a similar bill before the Planning and Development Committee that would impose a $150 fine for violators. Repeat offenders would face a $250 penalty.

Under the bill before the Judiciary Committee, owners or operators of public electric vehicle charging stations would be allowed to impose restrictions on the amount of time that an electric vehicle may be left charging at the station.