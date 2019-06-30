Connecticut offering new license for hemp entrepreneurs

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut's Department of Consumer Protection is reminding hemp entrepreneurs they need to be licensed with the agency if they want to manufacturer certain hemp products.

Under a new state law, which created a new industrial hemp research project, anyone who plans to manufacture hemp products that are consumed in any way by people — such as food products, lotions or oils — must obtain a license from the department.

Retailers of hemp products who are not manufacturing do not need licenses.

The state agency has created a website with information about the new hemp consumables manufacturing license, including how to apply and the testing requirements. Those seeking more information can email the Department of Consumer Protection at dcp.hemp@ct.gov.

Dozens of people have sought growing licenses through the Department of Agriculture.