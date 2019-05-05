Connecticut officer injured by drunken driving suspect

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut police officer suffered minor injuries after being struck by a suspected drunken driver fleeing a traffic stop.

Police say 41-year-old Terrance Parker was pulled over at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday in Norwalk after an officer reported seeing him run a red light and turn from the wrong lane. Police say he smelled like alcohol.

Police say Parker became belligerent when the officer told him his vehicle would be towed, accelerated, and struck the officer. The officer was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Parker was later apprehended in Bridgeport. He faces charges including interfering with a police officer and operating under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

He was held on $100,000 bond. His case wasn't listed in court records and it was unclear if he has a lawyer.