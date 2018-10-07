Connecticut receives $30 million for water-related projects



Connecticut receives $30 million for water-related projects

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The state of Connecticut has received more than $30 million in federal funding to help finance community-based water infrastructure projects, including those involving drinking water and municipal sewage.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says the state plans to leverage the federal money along with state funds "as we continue to make needed upgrades to our drinking water and wastewater infrastructure." He says "significant strides" have been made over the past eight years to improve the state's overall water quality.

Connecticut this year created its first State Water Plan, which attempts to balance the needs of public water supply, economic development, recreation, and ecological health

The $30 million is coming from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund.