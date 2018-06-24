Conservancy will protect rare plant during trail project

MONKTON, Vt. (AP) — The Nature Conservancy in Vermont says it will ensure a rare flower is protected while builders renovate a hiking trail in the town of Monkton.

Conservancy critical lands manager Lynn McNamara tells WCAX-TV the new walkway will be built away from the winged loosestrife in the Raven Ridge Natural Area. The flower, long thought to be extinct in Vermont, was discovered by a botanist in Monkton last year.

McNamara says the conservancy has flagged the area near the loosestrife and talked to trail builders about identifying the rare flowers.

The state says a small number of winged loosestrife plants were last observed by a botanist in Middlebury in 1979. It is closely related to purple loosestrife, which is native to Europe and Asia and is invasive in Vermont.

