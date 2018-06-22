Constitution Party nominees who ran last month off ballots

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Three people nominated by a new official North Carolina political party to run in November won't be on ballots because of a law finalized this week.

The state elections board wrote three of the 10 announced Constitution Party candidates Thursday telling them they're disqualified because of what's known as a "sore loser" provision.

The legislature overrode Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of a bill that says a new party can't pick a candidate for an office if the person lost in another party's primary race for the same office. Primary losers already can't run later as unaffiliated or write-in candidates.

The barred Constitution Party candidates wanted to run for the state House and for two county commissions.

A Constitution Party official has warned the provision would be challenged in court.