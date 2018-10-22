Construction begins on new Vegas Strip pedestrian bridge

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Construction is set to begin on a new pedestrian bridge on the Las Vegas Strip.

KLAS-TV in Las Vegas reports workers will break ground on the project on Monday.

The new bridge will allow pedestrians to cross Las Vegas Boulevard between the Park MGM and the Showcase Mall.

Clark County officials say it will help improve traffic flow when people leave events at the T-Mobile Arena.

The new bridge will be the 12th pedestrian bridge along the Strip. It will be less than a block away from other pedestrian bridges.

The county says safety was the main reason behind the project.

