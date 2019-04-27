Construction company pays back wages to 45 employees

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire construction company has paid over $38,000 in back wages and an equal amount in damages to 45 employees to resolve overtime and record keeping violations.

The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division says an investigation found that Nordic Construction Services LLC in Berlin paid workers straight rates instead of overtime when they worked more than 40 hours in a workweek.

The investigation also said Nordic failed to pay workers for travel time that should have counted as work time. Nordic Construction also failed to record travel hours.