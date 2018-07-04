Construction company receives $13M shipyard contract

PLAISTOW, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire construction company has received a $13 million contract with the U.S. Navy to upgrade dry dock pumping facilities related to the docking and undocking of submarines at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

Methuen Construction in Plaistow secured the federal contract. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan announced it Tuesday.

Hassan said the contract will spur economic growth and support workers. Shaheen spoke with the company last year about its workforce development efforts, its focus on closing the skills gap and its involvement with SkillsUSA, which connects college and high school students with technical apprenticeships and training opportunities.