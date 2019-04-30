Consumer advocates, employers resist Duke Energy rate bill

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The country's largest electric company is pushing North Carolina legislators to allow it to line up years of profitable infrastructure projects all at once.

The state Senate could take up legislation later this week after it was cleared by a committee Tuesday.

The measure comes after state utilities regulators last year wouldn't approve a $13 billion Duke Energy proposal on electricity grip updates with profit margins tacked on. The company also projects consumers paying $10 billion in coal-ash cleanup.

Big employers, clean-energy advocates and consumer groups including the AARP oppose the Charlotte-based utility's goal of locking in cost increases. They complain that the legislation would limit public examination of big-ticket projects, which Duke Energy is highlighting as a revenue source as electricity consumption is forecast to decline.