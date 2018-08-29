Convicted killer sues in bid for sex change surgery

BOSTON (AP) — A convicted killer is suing the Massachusetts prisons commissioner in her latest legal effort to receive a sex change operation at taxpayer expense.

The Boston Herald reported Wednesday that Michelle Kosilek filed the lawsuit against Correction Commissioner Thomas Turco in federal court in Boston last week.

The lawsuit asks a judge to order Turco to immediately transfer Kosilek from a men's prison in Norfolk to the state's women's prison in Framingham, and to have the Correction Department's medical provider schedule her for "gender-affirming" surgery.

A state prisons spokesman declined to comment.

Kosilek was known as Robert Kosilek when she was convicted in 1990 of murdering her wife, Cheryl.

The U.S. Supreme Court in 2015 declined to hear Kosilek's appeal of a lower court ruling that rejected the requested surgery.

___

Information from: Boston Herald, http://www.bostonherald.com