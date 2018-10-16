Cooking oil stolen from the Sugar Bowl

DARIEN — Cooking oil was reportedly stolen from the back of the Sugar Bowl.

On Oct. 8 around 5 a.m., police were contacted about a white van siphoning used cooking oil from the drums located behind the Sugar Bowl.

A worker told officers they had arrived at work at 5 a.m. to open the business when they observed the white van backed into the alley behind the restaurant. When the worker approached the operator of the van, the operator told the worker he was contracted to remove the oil from the barrels. Knowing this was not true, police were contacted. The vehicle fled the scene before an officer arrived, police said.

According to police, the value of the stolen cooking oil was approximately $100.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com, 203-842-2568