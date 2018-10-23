Cooler stolen from Whole Foods in Darien

DARIEN — A cooler was reported stolen from Whole Foods on Ledge Road.

On Oct. 14, police were contacted about a larceny by Whole Foods. According to police, a Yeti brand insulated cooler valued at $199.99 was stolen. The larceny occured on Oct. 9 at around 5:40 p.m. and was discovered after an internal inventory was taken by workers.

A review of store surveillance footage showed a white male with a shaved head, glasses, a blue shirt and khaki pants placing the cooler in a shopping carriage and leaving the store. The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

