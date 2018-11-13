Cop: Mom who died with daughter had 'quality of life' issues

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — Police believe a woman killed her 79-year-old mother and then fatally shot herself due to "quality of life" issues for the older woman.

The women were identified as 58-year-old Jennifer Fowler and her mother, Helen Fowler. Their bodies were discovered Saturday at a Port Huron home, about 55 miles (88 kilometers) northeast of Detroit.

Port Huron police Sgt. Jeremy Young says the younger Fowler likely picked up her mother in Fort Gratiot that day. He says investigators believe Helen Fowler was dealing with some "quality of life" issues.

Young tells the Port Huron Times Herald that there was some family discussion about their mother's suffering. No other details were released.

___

Information from: Times Herald, http://www.thetimesherald.com