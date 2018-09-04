Cops investigate stolen Louis Vuitton wallet

DARIEN — Police are investigating after a woman reported her wallet had been stolen.

On Sept. 1, the victim told police she had purchased coffee at the Starbucks on Post Road at 1:52 p.m. Shortly thereafter, she went to Trader Joe’s on Post Road. While in the checkout line there, she realized her brown Louis Vuitton wallet was missing from her purse.

The victim told police she returned to Starbucks but could not locate the wallet.

The victim told police the wallet was valued at $800 and there was $200 cash in it. She also said it contained several department store cards, various credit cards and her driver’s license.

At 2:56 p.m. the same day, she received an email receipt from the Apple Store in Greenwich indicating a purchase had been made on her missing Visa card for $4,124.26

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

