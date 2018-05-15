Cops look for suspect in train station bike thefts

DARIEN — Police are looking for a man they believe is responsible for stealing two bikes from town train stations.

Both incidents were reported on Thursday evening. In the first, the victim said his wife had left a bike for him, secured to the bicycle rack with a chain and lock, around 8:30 a.m. at the Noroton Heights station. When he got there around 7:45 pm. it was gone. The bike is valued at $900.

The second bike was stolen from the Darien station between 5:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Again, the bike, worth $500, was chained and locked to the bike rack.

Surveillance video from both train stations shows the suspect, described as a stocky black man wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans, and carrying a black backpack, leave the Noroton Heights station with the bike around 1130 a.m. Police believe the man seen on the Darien station video around 11:52 a.m. taking the other bike is the same man.