Corrections director says prison population getting sicker

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The director of the Nevada Department of Corrections says he sees the state's prison population getting sicker.

Director James Dzurenda made the comment to lawmakers Tuesday morning at a committee meeting. He also gave lawmakers an overview of the department's mission.

He says there is a cost factor associated with an offender going to an outside hospital, mentioning that one offender going to an outside hospital needs two staffs members for all three shifts.

Dzurenda also spoke in support of getting identification to offenders leaving prison. Lawmakers did not ask questions of Dzurenda due to scheduling constraints.