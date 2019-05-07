Costello resigns from Illinois House for DNR position

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A state representative from southern Illinois has resigned to become the director of law enforcement for the state Department of Natural Resources.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday announced that he appointed Jerry Costello II to the post. The Smithton Democrat has served in the Illinois House since 2011. Pritzker says his experience as a police officer and in Operation Desert Storm "brings much value to an important piece of state government."

Costello graduated from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale before joining the Army and serving in Iraq. He returned home to become a police officer, rising to assistant chief of police.

Costello says it will be an honor to lead the officers "who keep Illinoisans safe while they enjoy our state's natural resources."

Costello resigned his seat in the Illinois House effective Tuesday.