Council to develop plan to change distracted driving culture

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine says a newly formed council will develop a plan to change the distracted driving culture in Ohio.

The Republican governor this week announced creation of the Distracted Driving Advisory Council. The council's formation follows a report by the Ohio Distracted Driving Task Force recommending changes in state policy and state law to help reduce crashes. It also recommends enhanced distracted driving education for young drivers.

Ohio Department of Transportation data show nearly 80,000 distracted driving crashes in Ohio between 2013 and 2018. More than 3,000 people suffered serious injuries in distracted driving crashes, and 268 people were killed during that period.

Officials say drivers don't always admit to distracted driving and the actual number of crashes, injuries and deaths is believed to be significant higher than reported.