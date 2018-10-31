Councilors balk at potential costs of mounted police patrols

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Officials in Lowell are backing off from a previous request for mounted police patrols after hearing about potential costs.

In the wake of a downtown brawl in September, city councilors requested the police superintendent to provide a report on the costs for two mounted police patrols. The Lowell Sun reports Police Superintendent Kelly Richardson reported back Tuesday, saying the startup costs for the patrols would be about $155,000 for two horses.

Richardson says yearly costs would be around $10,000 per horse.

City Councilor Rita Mercier said "it's nay, nay for the horses," prompting some laughter in the council chambers.

Lowell's mounted patrol unit was discontinued in 2007, and the two mounted patrol positions were shifted to the police department's anti-gang unit.

