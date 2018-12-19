https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Couple-found-dead-in-La-Grange-was-going-through-13478236.php
Couple found dead in La Grange was going through divorce
TOWN OF LA GRANGE, Wis. (AP) — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says a man and woman found dead in the Town of La Grange last week were in the process of going through a divorce.
Sheriff Scott Perkins says Wednesday that 54-year-old Patrick Woods shot and killed 43-year-old Rhonda Woods on Dec. 12. Patrick Woods then shot himself.
Rhonda Woods' body was found outside a residence last week, and Patrick Woods was found inside.
The incident is still being investigated.
