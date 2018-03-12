Couple weds in Jersey high school hall where they met





In this Saturday, March 10, 2018 photo, Jenn Sudol and Chris Gash walk near their old high school lockers during their wedding at Clifton High School, in Clifton, N.J. The couple met in 1989 when they were freshman at the school. (Anne-Marie Caruso /The Record via AP)

In this Saturday, March 10, 2018 photo, newlyweds Jenn Sudol and Chris Gash kiss as they are married in front of their old high school lockers at Clifton High School, in Clifton, N.J. The couple met in 1989 when they were freshman at the school. (Anne-Marie Caruso /The Record via AP)

CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) — Two high school sweethearts in New Jersey returned to the high school hallway where they first met nearly three decades ago for their wedding over the weekend.

Chris Gash and Jenn Sudol, who first met when they were freshmen at Clifton High School in 1989, were married Saturday at their old high school. The ceremony was small with just family members, and officiated by Clifton Mayor James Anzaldi — who says he came out of retirement for this ceremony after retiring from wedding officiating a few years ago.

The couple says they dated briefly in high school, but went their separate ways before dating again in 2016.

Gash's daughter, Lucy, says the wedding reminded her of romantic comedy movies she loves to watch.