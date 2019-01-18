Court allows sale of troubled Oregon dairy farm to proceed

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A federal bankruptcy judge has allowed the proposed sale of the troubled Lost Valley Farm to proceed despite objections by Oregon agencies over who will clean up the dairy's wastewater and manure.

The Capital Press reports court-appointed trustee Randy Sugarman recently entered into an asset purchase agreement for Canyon Farm LLC to buy the dairy's land, equipment and water rights for $66.9 million.

Judge Fredrick Clement this week overruled the objections by the state Department of Agriculture and state Department of Environmental Quality.

The agencies questioned who would be responsible for cleaning up the Boardman dairy's approximately 47 million gallons (178 million liters) of liquid manure.

Dairy spokeswoman Liz Fullers says the farm is continuing to work with the state on a settlement agreement and is committed to cleaning up.

