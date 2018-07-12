Covered bridge damaged by minivan to be closed for repairs

JACKSON, N.H. (AP) — Repair work has been scheduled for a 142-year-old covered bridge in Jackson, New Hampshire, that was damaged by a minivan.

Repairs to the Honeymoon Covered Bridge on Route 16A over the Ellis River are scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

The bridge will be closed to motor vehicle traffic from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on both days so the work can be completed. Pedestrians will be able to cross the bridge during these hours.

Officials say the minivan crashed into a support and first truss of the bridge.