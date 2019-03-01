Crane hits power lines, shuts off power

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A crane has struck power lines in Connecticut and knocked out power in the area.

Police say the power lines were hit on a construction site in Wethersfield on Friday morning.

Eversource shut down power in the area so the operator could be removed from the crane.

Crews on the scene say the operator is fine, but shaken. No injuries were reported.

Eversource is working to repair the damaged lines.

A road that was shut down near the site has since reopened.