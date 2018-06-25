https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Crash-involving-2-rigs-ties-up-interstate-13023143.php
Crash involving 2 rigs ties up interstate
Updated 7:31 am, Monday, June 25, 2018
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — An early-morning crash involving two tractor-trailers in Wallingford is causing headaches for commuters on Interstate 91.
State police say the two rigs collided between exits 13 and 14 shortly after 3:30 a.m.
The crash initially closed the entire southbound side of the highway, but by 7 a.m. all but one lane had reopened but traffic remained heavy through the area.
Police say there were minor injuries in the crash.
Information from: WFSB-TV, http://www.wfsb.com
