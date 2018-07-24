Credit cards stolen in car burglary

DARIEN — Police were contacted on July 17 with a report of a car burglary on Brushy Hill Road.

According to police, the victim had last seen her vehicle in her driveway at 9 p.m. the night before. At about 6 a.m., the victim received a text from a neighbor indicating they had found papers with her name on them at the end of the victim’s driveway. The victim retrieved the papers and realized they had come from her wallet that had been left in the unlocked vehicle.

Several credit cards were taken, one of which was used in Stamford at 3 a.m. A second card was used in Stratford at 7 a.m. A third attempt to use a card at Champ Sports in Trumbull was made at 9 a.m., but was declined.

Police are investigating the incident and no arrests have been made.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com, 203-842-2568