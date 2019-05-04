Crew rescued after fishing boat catches fire, washes ashore

BANDON, Ore. (AP) — Officials say a fishing vessel from Washington state caught fire while at sea and washed ashore in Oregon still in flames.

The World reports a 64-foot (19-meter) wood and fiberglass fishing vessel, the Ann Kathleen out of Westport, Washington, caught fire while at sea Thursday south of Bandon.

The crew abandoned the vessel and were eventually rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard. No injuries were reported.

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department says the boat came aground in a remote area of beach at low tide late Thursday.

Bandon Fire Chief Lanny Boston said his department received a call about the fire late Thursday morning.

Boston says the boat was carrying around 2,000 gallons of diesel fuel, which kept burning.

On Friday authorities were planning to evaluate the site for cleanup and removal of toxic materials.

