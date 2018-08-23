Crew rescues turtle entangled in buoy line in Cape Cod Bay

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts environmental officials saved a leatherback sea turtle that was entangled in a buoy line in Cape Cod Bay.

The Cape Cod Times reports Marine Patrol officers were conducting a lobster boat inspection Wednesday morning when they saw the turtle about two miles off Plymouth. The Center of Coast Studies was called to help free the turtle.

A crew was able to hook onto the line and free the turtle. Environmental Police Maj. Patrick Moran says the gear was in compliance with area standards.

Moran says turtle entanglements usually happen in Vineyard Sound or Buzzards Bay. He says most entanglements in Cape Cod Bay involve whales.

___

Information from: Cape Cod (Mass.) Times, http://www.capecodtimes.com