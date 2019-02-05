Crew survives shrimp trawler wreck off North Carolina coast

FRISCO, N.C. (AP) — Three crew members of a shrimp trawler that wrecked off the coast of North Carolina have been found alive.

Citing a National Park Service release, news outlets report that the vessel named Big John was found overturned and broken apart early Monday. Rangers assisted the U.S. Coast Guard and Hatteras Island Rescue Squad in the search.

The three-person crew was found and taken by ambulance to the hospital for medical evaluations. Their current conditions are unknown. It's still unclear how the boat wrecked.

The wreck created a large debris field, resulting in the temporary closure of the beach between off-road vehicle ramps 48 and 49 at Cape Hatteras National Seashore. The park is planning a volunteer-assisted cleanup Tuesday.

The trawler was based out of Wanchese, on Roanoke Island.