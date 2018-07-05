Crews digging at Albuquerque site where remains were found





Photo: Adolphe Pierre-Louis, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 Authorities investigate an area where possible human remains were discovered, Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Albuquerque, N.M. Construction workers building a park discovered the bones, less than a mile from a mass grave where human remains, including those of a pregnant woman, were unearthed in 2009, police said. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) less Authorities investigate an area where possible human remains were discovered, Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Albuquerque, N.M. Construction workers building a park discovered the bones, less than a mile from a mass ... more Photo: Adolphe Pierre-Louis, AP Image 2 of 2 Authorities investigate an area where possible human remains were discovered, Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Albuquerque, N.M. Construction workers building a park discovered the bones, less than a mile from a mass grave where human remains, including those of a pregnant woman, were unearthed in 2009, police said. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) less Authorities investigate an area where possible human remains were discovered, Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Albuquerque, N.M. Construction workers building a park discovered the bones, less than a mile from a mass ... more Photo: Adolphe Pierre-Louis, AP Crews digging at Albuquerque site where remains were found 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Crews are excavating a patch of land in Albuquerque where human remains were recently found and near the spot where 11 women were discovered buried almost a decade ago.

The excavation effort Thursday comes two days after construction workers who were building a park on the city's West Mesa discovered the remains.

The discovery less than a mile from the mass grave where human remains were unearthed in 2009 has sparked fears that there may have been more victims in an unsolved serial killing.

Investigators say nearly all the dead women disappeared between 2003 and early 2005 and had worked as prostitutes.

Police spokesman Officer Simon Drobik says it's not yet known whether the remains found on Tuesday were connected to the case from nearly a decade ago.