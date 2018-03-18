Critical fire weather on tap for New Mexico's eastern plains

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Forecasters are warning of critical fire weather conditions on New Mexico's eastern plains.

The National Weather Service says the region will have very strong to severe winds with gusts up to 65 mph (105 kph), very low humidity and above-average temperatures on Sunday and into Sunday night.

Elsewhere in the state, scattered thunderstorms will be possible in north-central to northwestern New Mexico with several inches of snow in the higher elevations of the northern mountains.