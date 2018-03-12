Critical infrastructure bill passes Wyoming Legislature

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Legislature has approved a bill that imposes stiffer penalties for trespassing on, impeding or damaging infrastructure such as pipelines, power plants, telecommunications towers, dams, data centers and refineries.

In addition, organizations that sponsor an action against Wyoming infrastructure could be fined up to $100,000.

The bill received final legislative approval on Saturday and was sent to Gov. Matt Mead's desk for his consideration.

Opponents voiced concern that the bill could prevent them from peacefully protesting at such facilities.

Supporters say the bill will not silence peaceful protests that don't disrupt the operations of a facility.

The bill's sponsor, Republican Sen. Leland Christensen of Alta, tells the Jackson Hole News & Guide that an attack on such facilities could have national repercussions that would greatly affect Wyoming's economy.

___

Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com