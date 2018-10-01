Critics sound off on Garrison Keillor appearance in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Organizers of the Burlington Book Festival are facing criticism over a scheduled appearance by Garrison Keillor, former host of "A Prairie Home Companion."

The Burlington Free Press reports that Steve Cormier called the decision "tone deaf" because Keillor was accused of sexually harassing a woman who worked on his radio show. Last November, Minnesota Public Radio severed ties with the then-75-year-old Keillor over the accusations. He is now 76.

Rick Kisonak, the festival's founding director, defended his decision and noted Keillor's contributions to literature. He said it was "careless" to conflate Keillor with "people like Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein."

Keillor has denied the allegations against him. The "Few Words with Garrison Keillor" event is scheduled for Oct. 14.